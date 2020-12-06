Case registered against two men under anti-conversion law in UP's Moradabad

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): A case has been registered against two men under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020 in Kanth Tehsil of Moradabad.

Vidyacharan Shukla, Superintendent of Police, Moradabad Rural said that the case was registered based on the complaint of daughter's mother.

"In Kanth, a woman from Bijnor filed a complaint that her daughter is being married after converting her religion. On this complaint, a case has been registered against two brothers under Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020 ," Shukla told ANI.



The Man is from Kanth and the girl is from Bijnor.

The woman said, "I'm 22-yr-old & married Rashid 5 months ago as per my wish."

Both persons have been arrested and the investigation is underway.

Last month, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel had promulgated the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance 2020.

The new law mandates a jail term of the accused between one to five years, with Rs 15,000 penalty, if convicted for carrying out forceful conversions for marriage. (ANI)

