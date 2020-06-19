Case registered against unknown person for causing injury to cow in MP's Umaria

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 18 (ANI): A case has been registered against unknown person for causing injury to a cow, police said here on Wednesday.

"We have registered case against unknown person for causing injury to a cow. Owner of cow had filed complaint that his cow went missing on June 14 and returned on June 16 with injuries that suggest it was fed with explosive material," said RK Dhariya, Pali Police Station Incharge, Umaria.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

