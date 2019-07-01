Case registered against unknown persons after celebratory gunshots outside Akash Vijayvargiya's office

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): A case has been registered against some unknown persons for firing celebratory gunshots outside party legislator Akash Vijayvargiya's office after he was granted bail on Saturday. Vijayvargiya was released from the jail on Sunday.

"While investigating a viral video, it was found that during celebrations outside the office of MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, some unknown people had fired 4-5 shots. A case has been registered against them," said Subodh Kshautriya, Sanyogita Ganj police station Station House Officer (SHO).

On Saturday, the BJP workers celebrated outside Vijayvargiya's office after he was granted bail -- three days after he was arrested for beating up a civic body official with a cricket bat.

The man who fired gunshots has been identified as Kripal Singh. "I have an airgun. As everyone was in a celebratory mood on the return of Akash Vijayvargiya, I fired gunshots in the air. There is no need for a license for an airgun. I have no personal relationship with the BJP legislator. It was just a celebratory firing," said Kripal Singh while speaking to ANI.



In a video, which is being shared on social media, supporters of the first-time legislator are seen firing in the air and garlanding Akash, the son of BJP's National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. BJP workers were also seen distributing sweets and dancing on the beats of the drum.

On June 26, a Municipal Corporation officer, who was on an anti-encroachment drive in Indore, was chased away by Akash and supporters. A video of the dramatic incident, showing the legislator beating up an officer with a cricket bat, went viral, drawing criticism from the opposition. (ANI)