Screengrab from the viral video

Case registered against woman for vandalising shops of street vendors in Lucknow

ANI | Updated: Oct 24, 2022 21:47 IST


Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 24 (ANI): A case was registered against a woman for allegedly vandalising the makeshift shops of street vendors in the Gomti Nagar area of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, according to an official.

This action was taken by the police after the video of the woman went viral on social media. She vandalised shops with a cricket bat as she was upset with the street vendors.
Gomti Nagar police took cognizance of the matter and filed cases under sections 427 and 504 of the CrPC.
Further details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)

