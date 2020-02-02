Case registered in Ranjeet Bachchan murder case

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 2 (ANI): A case has been registered in the murder of Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha's president Ranjeet Bachchan. He was shot dead by unknown bike-borne assailants on Sunday morning.

Bachchan was shot dead when he was out for a morning walk along with his friend in the city's Hazratganj area, police have said.

Meanwhile, a protest took place outside Bachchan's residence, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.

"The killer is in Lucknow. We want justice. The police are telling us that in 24 hours they will find out the killer, but we want to ask them how," a protester told ANI.

According to police, Bachchan had founded the Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha and was serving as its state president.

"A man named Ranjeet Bachchan was shot dead by unknown bike-borne assailants near CDRI in Hazratganj. He formed an organisation by the name of Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha and was its state president," said Naveen Arora, Lucknow's Joint Commissioner.

Bachchan, a native of Gorakhpur, was associated with the Samajwadi Party in the past. Eight teams have been formed to investigate the matter. (ANI)

