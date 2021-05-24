Case registered, search underway for accused in UP's Moradabad 'mob lynching' incident

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): A case has been registered against at least five people in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad after a video of the alleged 'mob lynching' of a meat-seller went viral on social media platforms, the police said on Monday.

"A video went viral on Monday, where a meat-seller was seen being thrashed by the people. The police immediately took cognizance of the matter and a case has been registered under various sections," SSP Moradabad Prabhakar Chaudhary said.



"There are five to six accused in the cases. The case has been registered at Katghar police station," Chaudhary said.

"The search of the accused in the case is underway and they will be arrested soon," he added.

An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

