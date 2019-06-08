Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 8 (ANI): The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Saturday registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act to look into allegations related to illegal or fraudulent appointments made by the officials of J&K Bank.
The case was registered after a complaint was received at headquarters of the Anti-Corruption Bureau here.
"The allegations reflected in the complaint disclose the commission of criminal misconduct by officers/officials of J&K Bank, which constitute an offence under Section 5(1)(d) of Prevention of Corruption Act and punishable under Section 5(2) of the Act," a press release of the
Anti-Corruption Bureau said.
"Immediately after the registration of an FIR, searches of premises of the corporate office of J&K Bank were conducted. During the search operations, documents/discriminatory materials pertaining to the appointments were seized," further said the press note. (ANI)
Case registered to look into illegal appointments made in J&K Bank
ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2019 23:24 IST
Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 8 (ANI): The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Saturday registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act to look into allegations related to illegal or fraudulent appointments made by the officials of J&K Bank.