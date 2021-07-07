Cases lodged against TN villagers who gathered to celebrate fishing festival amid rising Covid cases

Sivaganga (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 7 (ANI): Days after thousands of people were seen flouting COVID-19 norms to celebrate the traditional fishing festival in Tamil Nadu's Vilaripatti village, authorities have taken action and have registered cases against 10 people.

According to Karaikudi tahsildar, cases have been registered against 10 people in this regard.

"Two days ago, a fishing festival was held in Vilarpatti village in the Sivaganga district. Most of the villagers flouted the COVID norms. Case registered against 10 people in this regard," said Karaikudi tahsildar.



Earlier on Sunday, thousands of people were seen flouting COVID-19 norms as they gathered in large numbers to celebrate the traditional fishing festival at Vilaripatti village in the Sivaganga district. (ANI)





