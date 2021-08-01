Cases of triple talaq dropped by 80 pc after enactment of law: Naqvi

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday informed that the cases of instant triple talaq has been dropped by 80 per cent since the Muslim Women (Protection Of Rights On Marriage) Act was enacted.

Speaking at an event in the national capital to commemorate two years of triple talaq, Naqvi said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled his promises. The Ram Temple issue in Ayodhya was resolved, Article 370 was abrogated for the benefit of the people in Jammu and Kashmir and 'mahram' law was ended by the Modi government."

"More than 3500 Muslim women have travelled to Hajj without a mahram," he said.

"The cases of instant triple talaq has been dropped by 80 per cent since the Muslim Women (Protection Of Rights On Marriage) Act was enacted on August 1, 2019. In Uttar Pradesh, before the law was enacted there were 0ver 63,000 cases were registered but after the enactment of the law, the cases dropped to 221 cases. Bihar registered 49 cases after enactment of the Muslim Women (Protection Of Rights On Marriage) Act," he added.

Union Minister Smriti Irani and Bhupender Yadav were also present at the event.

Irani said that Muslim Women's Rights Day is to salute the spirit and struggle of Muslim women.

She also took the occasion to appreciate the Ministry of Minority Affairs for working for the benefit of Muslim women.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs earlier said that August 1 will be observed as "Muslim Women Rights Day" across the country to celebrate the second anniversary of the enactment of the law against triple talaq.

Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "The Government enacted the law against Triple Talaq on August 1, 2019, which has made the social malpractice of Triple Talaq a criminal offence."

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Act, 2019, criminalises instant 'triple talaq' among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband.

The Act was the first bill introduced in Parliament after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government was re-elected to power in 2019. (ANI)