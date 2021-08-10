Cases registered under UAPA increased from 901 in 2017 to 1226 in 2019: MoS Home

New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): The number of cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has increased from 901 in 2017 to 1226 in 2019, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

As per National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, the number of people arrested under UAPA has gone up to 1948 in 2019 from 1554 in 2017, said Rai in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

Rai also informed that Jammu and Kashmir have been affected by terrorist violence, sponsored and supported from across the border. Since the inception of terrorism in J-K (from 1989 till August 5, 2019) 5886 security personnel have been killed in terrorist incidents.



He also mentioned that the Central Government has also proscribed the Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIL) or Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), Daesh as a Terrorist Organization under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Meanwhile, in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Rai stated that the NCRB compiles the data on crime as reported to it by States and Union Territories and publishes the same in its annual publication 'Crime in India'.

The latest published report is for the year 2019. As per the published report of the year 2019, the total number of persons arrested and persons convicted under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in 2019 is 1948 and 34 respectively, said Rai in Rajya Sabha written Reply in UAPA Case.

The UAPA law was enacted first in 1967 but has since been amended several times. The last amendment was brought in the year 2019. Under the law, an accused is eligible to apply for bail only after six months as probing agencies get 180 days for initial investigation, as compared to 60-90 days for cases registered under other laws or a penal code. (ANI)

