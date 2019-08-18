Cases with court monitored investigation show better outcome, says SC Judge

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Justice Dhananjaya Chandrachud, a Supreme Court judge, on Saturday, said that cases, where courts have been able to monitor the investigation, have "perhaps shown a better outcome".

"Cases, where courts have been approached with a petition at an appropriate stage and courts, have been able to monitor the investigation, have perhaps shown a better outcome," Justice Chandrachud said at an event here.

Talking about the Pehlu Khan case, he added, "I tell you this is one of the great torments of being a judge because you've to decide on basis of evidence, as it stands and then you find that police investigation has been so woefully inadequate that it's going to result in an acquittal."

Pehlu Khan, a cattle trader, was beaten to death allegedly by self-proclaimed cow vigilantes on suspicion of cow smuggling in Alwar district in 2017.

An Alwar court had on Thursday acquitted all the six accused in the lynching case, giving them the benefit of doubt. However, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the state government will file an appeal against the court's ruling.

On Friday, the Congress government announced to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to probe afresh the Alwar lynching case. (ANI)

