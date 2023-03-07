"Cash found during Lokayukta raid was our earned money": BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa after securing bail

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 7 (ANI): Shortly after karnataka-high-court">Karnataka High Court granted interim bail to BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa following the finding of unaccounted cash from his son's properties, he said the cash found in the house during the Lokayukta raid was earned money and he is ready to provide necessary documents.

Madal Virupakshappa, who was in hiding for the past 6 days, appeared in public in his hometown Channeshpur after hearing the news that the High Court had granted interim bail. On this occasion, Madal's supporters welcomed him by garlanding him and taking him in a procession.

The BJP MLA has been given interim bail with condition of Rs 5 Lakh bond and surity.

"I have not done any illegal transaction as president of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL). We kept the money from our groundnut plantation and crusher at home. This money was discovered during the Lokayukta raid. I have a document for that money and I will give it," he said.



Earlier in the day, the bench directed him to appear before Lokayukta within 48 hours.

Earlier this month, the anti-corruption wing of Lokayukta raided the residence of the Chinnagiri constituency MLA Virupakshappa's son Prashant Madal and recovered Rs 6 crore cash.

Karnataka Lokayukta officers caught Virupakshappa's son while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh.

"The anti-corruption branch of Lokayukta yesterday caught Prashanth Madal, son of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. Over Rs 1.7 crore in cash was recovered from his office," Karnataka Lokayukta said.

Lokayukta was on duty after getting a complaint about the demand for a bribe. Over Rs 1.7 crore cash was found at Prashanth Madal's office, Lokayukta officials said. (ANI)

