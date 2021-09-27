Cash, gold recovered from AIIMS Bhopal Deputy Director's house during CBI raid

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recovered a huge amount of cash and gold during a raid at the premises of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal Deputy Director on Monday.

According to sources in CBI, during searches at the premises of Dhirendra Pratap Singh, Deputy Director (Admn) of AIIMS Bhopal, CBI recovered cash worth around Rs 6.75 lakh, deposits of around Rs 1.11 crore in various bank accounts in the name of the accused and his family members, documents related to investments in mutual fund and shares in Demat form worth around Rs 79.20 lakh, gold coins/bar measuring 465 grams (approximately) and documents related to plot and flat etc.

On Saturday, the CBI arrested Dhirendra Pratap Singh, Deputy Director (Admn) of AIIMS in Bhopal for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh from the complainant.



A case was registered against Singh and he was arrested.

It was alleged in the complaint that Singh demanded a bribe of Rs 2,00,000 from the complainant for releasing payment of his pending bills on account of supplies of medicines and other consumables made to AIIMS, Bhopal.

The arrested accused was produced before the designated court in Bhopal and remanded to police custody till October 1. (ANI)

