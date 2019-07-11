Cash, gold recovered from Tahsildar's house in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 11 (ANI): Huge quantity of gold and cash was recovered from the house of Tahsildar of Ranga Reddy District, Lavanya on late Wednesday night, said the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The total cash seized from Lavanya's house was around Rs 93.5 lakhs, said an official press release from ACB.

A case is registered and the investigation is underway into the matter. (ANI)

