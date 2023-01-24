Cash in crores recovered at IGIA from Kerala-bound cargo

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Crores of rupees in cash was recovered by Delhi Police from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) during cargo screening, informed police sources.

As many as three boxes with crores of rupees destined for Kochi were recovered at the airport in the national capital.

The police raided the office of a courier company in Sadar Bazar and detained two of its employees.

The source of the cash was yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)