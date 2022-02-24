Cash over Rs 6 crore seized in fourth phase seats in UP since announcement of polls: Chief Electoral Officer

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla on Wednesday said that cash worth Rs 6.85 crore and 3.76 lakh litres of liquor were seized since the announcement of polls in the nine districts where votes were cast today in the fourth phase of the assembly polls.

"Since the announcement of elections, Rs 6.85 crores of cash and 3.76 lakh litres of liquor were seized in nine districts that went to the polls in the fourth phase today," Shukla said at a press conference here.

He said 503 incidences of poll-code violation were noted and necessary action was taken.

He said 52,512 voters cast their votes through postal ballots.

"In the fourth phase, in the 59 constituencies, there were 624 candidates out of which 91 were female candidates," he said.



The Chief Electoral Officer said that the election took place peacefully and no untoward incident was reported during the voting process.

Voting for the fourth phase of assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Wednesday. The state recorded a voter turnout of 57.45 per cent till 5 pm in this phase.

The 59 assembly seats that went to polls today are spread across the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, and Fatehpur.

Security was tightened in Lakhimpur Kheri ahead of the polls.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases and will conclude on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

