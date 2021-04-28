Cash seized ahead of eighth phase of Bengal polls

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 28 (ANI): Cash was seized from different places in Kolkata ahead of the last phase of West Bengal assembly polls.

EC officials said that Static Surveillance Team (SST) of 162 Chowrangee Assembly on Tuesday intercepted and recovered Rs 30 lakh at Maulali Crossing under Taltala Police Station of Central Division. Also, the Flying Surveillance Team (FST) of 165 Jorasanko Assembly Constituency and Posta Police Station intercepted a vehicle and recovered Rs 40 lakh, it said.



Kolkata Police also seized Rs 75 lakh from five persons.

The police said that in pre-poll drive, its teams intercepted five persons and seized cash of Rs 75 lakh for which they could not give any documentation or justification. "Legal action as per ECI guideline is being taken against them and IT Dept has been intimated," police said.

The polling for seven of the eight phases of the West Bengal assembly elections has been completed. The eighth phase polling will be held on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

