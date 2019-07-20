Cash, silver coins seized by SIT in connection with IMA Jewels case

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 20 (ANI): In a search operation conducted in connection with I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Jewels case at Adoni Infrastructures, Rs 4,62,70,000 was seized, said Girish, Head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the case.

In another search operation at Mulberry Supermarket's office, 300 silver coins worth about Rs 60,000 and cash worth Rs 52,030 were seized.

Earlier today, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court here sent Mansoor Khan, prime accused in the multi-crore IMA ponzi scam, to the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) till July 23.

Khan was arrested and questioned after he landed at New Delhi airport from Dubai in the early hours of Friday.

The owner and founder of IMA, traveled from Dubai to New Delhi after the SIT located and persuaded him to come to India and submit before the law.

Khan had last month fled India after several complaints were registered against him in connection with the scam.

Later, he released a video expressing his desire to come back to the country and participate in the investigation. (ANI)

