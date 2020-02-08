Cast your votes to free Delhi from lies, vote bank politics: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Feb 8 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday appealed to the people of Delhi to exercise their franchise to free the national capital from "lies and vote bank politics."

"Only a government with far-sighted thinking and strong intentions can make Delhi the best capital of the world by providing clean air, clean drinking water and house to every poor person. I appeal to the people of Delhi to cast their votes to free Delhi from lies and vote bank politics," Shah tweeted.

The polling for 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi started at 8 am today.

Delhi is witnessing a triangular contest among AAP, BJP and Congress. In the last poll, the AAP had won 67 seats, while the BJP won 3 seats. Congress didn't open its account.

On Thursday, Shah claimed that BJP will win more than 45 seats in the national capital.

"Got a chance to interact with the people of Delhi during the elections. Delhi is tired of false promises, appeasement, and anarchy, it now wants development. Seeing the support for BJP in Delhi makes it clear that on February 11 BJP will form the government by winning more than 45 seats in Delhi," Shah tweeted earlier.

The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

