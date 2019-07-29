New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Monday asked the Kerala government to revoke the suspension of vigilance director Jacob Thomas, who was suspended for allegedly violating the model code of conduct.
The tribunal has also asked the state government to give Thomas a new posting soon. He got suspended two years ago.
The suspension came after the top cop criticized the state government at a private function. (ANI)
CAT asks Kerala govt to revoke suspension of top cop Jacob Thomas
ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 14:48 IST
New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Monday asked the Kerala government to revoke the suspension of vigilance director Jacob Thomas, who was suspended for allegedly violating the model code of conduct.