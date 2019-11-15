Catering tariffs on Indian Railways trains upwardly revised

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): The catering tariffs of food items in Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto and mail/express trains have been upwardly revised based on an order issued in this regard by the Railway Board.

The revised menu and tariff for pre-paid Rajdhani/Shatabdi/Duronto trains shall be made available after a period of 15 days for train-wise calculation.

The catering charges will be made applicable 120 days after the issue of the circular by Railway Board.

The rates have been revised upwards on various categories of food items by about Rs 10 on the Rajdhani/Shatabdi/Duronto trains.

The revised tariffs of standard meals on mail/express trains are - Breakfast (veg) at Rs 40, Breakfast (non veg) at Rs 50, Standard veg meal at Rs 80, Standard non veg meal (with egg curry) at Rs 90 and Standard non veg meal (with chicken curry) at Rs 130.

The prices of Janata meal will remain unchanged at Rs 20. A new provision of 'snack meal' has been introduced which shall be priced at Rs 50 and will include regional flavours. (ANI)

