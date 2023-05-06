Cattle smuggling case: Delhi court issues notice to ED on bail plea of accused Sukanya Mondal

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Saturday issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a bail plea of Sukanya Mondal. She was arrested on April 26 and was remanded to judicial custody after ED's interrogation in a cattle smuggling case.

Special judge Raghubeer Singh issued notice to ED and listed the matter for hearing on May 12. Mondal is to be produced before the court after the expiry of judicial custody on May 12.

The bail application has been moved by advocate Amit Kumar on behalf of Sukanya Mondal.

Earlier on April 27, she was remanded to three days of custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to interrogate her in the cattle smuggling case.

Her father is a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and is in custody in this case.

ED was granted custody to trace the proceed of the crime, trace the money trail and identify the modus operandi. She has to be confronted with Anubrata Mondal also.

The SPP Nitesh Rana submitted that accused Sukanya is the daughter of accused Anubrata Mondal accused in the matter.



Her custody was sought to interrogate her to trace the proceed of the crime, trace the money trail and identify the modus operandi adopted by the accused, the SPP argued.

ED said that the custody of the accused was required to ascertain her complicity with other accused persons to trace the proceeds of crime siphoned off through various transactions of sale and purchase of immovable properties.

It is also alleged that the accused is a teacher in the West Bengal government and is actively involved in business activities as per data collected so far. The total cash proceeds of crime deposited in her various bank account and her business entities are worth several crores.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mandal's default bail plea was recently dismissed by the trial Court and is presently being examined by the Delhi High Court.

Anubrata Mondal, Trinamool Congress party's president of Birbhum district is said to be a close aide of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and was earlier arrested by the CBI in connection with the same case in July last year.

ED arrested him in the alleged multi-crore cattle smuggling scam after questioning him inside the Asansol jail where he was lodged.

In the case, the court earlier noted that this case of ED is based upon the Scheduled Offence (CBI case), the proceedings of which are going on there at Asansol, West Bengal in a CBI Court and some accused have been running into Judicial custody in connection with those proceedings of the CBI case. (ANI)

