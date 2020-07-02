Caught on cam: UP cop suspended after masturbating in front of female complainant

Deoria (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): In a recent viral video, the station officer (SO) of Bhatni Police Station, Bhishm Pal Singh, was caught on camera masturbating in front of a woman complainant at the police station.

"An FIR has been registered against the accused and he has been suspended," Dr Shripati Mishra, Superintendent of Police, Deoria, told ANI on Tuesday.

According to the victim, her application over a land dispute kept getting delayed and was asked repeatedly to return to the station.

"I made the video after it happened a couple of times. I went to the station with my mother and then my father, the officer was touching himself both the times. If this is the behaviour of the police, how will law and order be maintained?" she said while speaking to ANI.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) ranks Uttar Pradesh as the worst state for women's safety in India, accounting for 59,445 crimes against women. (ANI)

