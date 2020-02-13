Caught on camera: Etah woman held for harassing mother in-law

Etah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 13 (ANI): A woman from Etah was arrested for allegedly harassing her mother in law, police said.

The incident came to light after a video of the same went viral on social media.

"We saw the video and later arrested the woman. She has been arrested under the Senior Citizens Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code," said Sanjay Kumar Singh, Superintendent of police, Etah.

The accused can be seen pushing the 80-year-old woman on the floor and also splashing water on her face in the chilly morning.

The investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

