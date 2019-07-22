Caught on camera: Man gives phone snatchers a hard day in Delhi

New Delhi (India), July 22 (ANI): After getting attacked by a snatcher on a bike who fled with her phone, a woman here did not let the perpetrators have an easy run.

Poonam Yadav (30) who was travelling in an e-rickshaw quickly regained herself and urged a man in a nearby car to chase the accused. The man managed to nab the miscreants and get the phone back. However, when the phone was returned to Yadav, she claimed that it was not hers'. The snatchers allegedly handed over a wrong mobile phone.

The matter came to light after a video of the entire episode went viral on social media. In the video the perpetrators can be seen handing over phone to the man.

An FIR has been lodged at Mukherjee Nagar Police Station in connection with the case.

According to the complaint filed by Yadav, who works as HR manager in a private company, the incident took place while she was travelling from Burari towards Kingsway camp in an e-rickshaw with her mobile placed on the seat beside her. The complainant states that two boys, probably in their twenties, came on a bike and pillion rider took her mobile. They then took a u-turn towards Burari flyover.

Thereafter, the woman requested a person driving a car to chase the snatchers. Following which he chased and confronted the duo. He asked them to return the mobile, which the pillion rider was seen returning in the video. The accused after returning the phone fled away.

"Give back the mobile you snatched from the girl. You will be able to go nowhere," said the person driving the car to the alleged snatchers.

However, the woman claims that the mobile is not hers but is some other mobile.

An investigation in the regard is underway. (ANI)

