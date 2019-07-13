Caught on Camera: Youth openly fires shots in Prayagraj, probe underway

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): A youth was caught on camera while firing shots aimlessly near a petrol pump in Prayagraj on Friday.

The incident came to light after a video went viral on social media platforms.

The police said that a thorough investigation will be carried out in the matter and action will be taken against the man if found guilty.

"We are investigating the matter. The man was firing shots near the petrol pump. A report will be prepared. The man was carrying out harsh firing," said Ashutosh, Superintendent of Police.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

