Cause of COVID-19 positive person's death being ascertained: Maharashtra Health Secretary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Maharashtra Health Secretary Pradeep Vyas on Tuesday said the cause of the death of a patient is being ascertained whether he died of coronavirus or some other "underlined complications."

Addressing media persons here, Vyas said: "A person, who tested positive of coronavirus, died at Kasturba Hospital at 7 am. The cause of his death is still being ascertained -- whether he died due to coronavirus or some other underlined complications."

He said that the patient came from Dubai on March 5 and he had no symptoms of coronavirus but on March 7 he went to a private hospital where he did not disclose his travel history.

"He was treated for respiratory problems. Later he developed complications and was put in the ICU. After five days he tested positive in a test for COVID-19 and was shifted to Kasturba Hospital," he said.

"The patient was given all possible help and support what we call as non-intensive ventilation oxygen. Initially, he did respond but today at 7 am unfortunately he passed away," added Vyas.

The two other deaths due to the infection in India were from Karnataka and Delhi, respectively. Globally, the virus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has infected more than 1,67,500 people and claimed 6,600 lives. (ANI)

