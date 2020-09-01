CBDT chairman Pramod Chandra Mody's tenure extended by six months upto Feb 2021

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the re-appointment of Pramod Chandra Mody as the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chief for a period of six months up to February 28, 2021.

"The ACC has approved extension in the re-appointment of Sri Pramod Chandra Mody as Chairman, CBDT for a period of six months with effect from September 1, 2020, to February 28, 2021, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension said in a press note. (ANI)

