CBDT compulsorily retires 21 Income Tax officers for corruption, other charges: Sources

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday compulsorily retired another 21 Group B officers of the rank of Income Tax officers, due to corruption and other charges, Finance Ministry sources said.

The action has been taken under Fundamental Rule 56 (J) in public interest. The rule covers group 'A and B' officers who entered service before 35 years of age and have attained 50 years of age, who are facing serious allegations of corruption. In case, the allegations are found to be true by the review committee, it recommends compulsory retirement. Later, the order is signed by the President.

The sacked officers were posted in Hyderabad, Rajkot, Mumbai, Thane, Sawai Madhopur, Nagpur, Hazaribagh, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ujjain and Bhopal.

In Septemeber, the CBDT gave marching orders to 15 senior officers following an investigation into charges of corruption against them.

In June, 27 high-ranking Indian Revenue Service officers including 12 officers from the Central Board of Direct Taxes were compulsorily retired. (ANI)

