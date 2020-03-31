CBDT eases process of issuing certificates for collection of TDS, TCS

New Delhi [India] Mar 31 (ANI): The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday issued notification easing the process of issuing certificates for lower rate, nil deduction, collection of TDS (tax deducted at source) or TCS (tax collected at source) with reference to the financial year 2020-21.

"In view of hardships faced by taxpayers due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issued notification easing the process of issuing of certificates for lower rate/nil deduction/collection of TDS or TCS with reference to FY 2020-21," said the Income Tax department. (ANI)

