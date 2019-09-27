CBDT extends date for filing returns for audit cases by a month

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Thursday extended the due date for filing of income tax returns (ITRs) for special cases requiring an audit by a month till October 31.

The date was extended after the consideration of representations received from different parts of the country.

"CBDT has decided to extend the due date for filing of ITRs and tax audit reports from Sept 30 to Oct 31, 2019, in respect of persons whose accounts are required to be audited," an official statement said. (ANI)

