CBDT extends last date of payment under Vivad se Vishwas scheme till September 30

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extended the last date of payment under the direct tax dispute resolution scheme Vivad Se Vishwas till September 30, an official release said on Sunday.

"Under The Direct Tax Vivad se Vishwas Act 2020, the amount payable by the declarant is stated in the table under section 3 of the Vivad se Vishwas Act,' CBDT said.

As per the latest notification of CBDT dated June 25, the last date of payment of the amount (without any additional amount) has been notified as August 31. Further, the last date for payment of the amount (with additional amount) under Vivad se Vishwas Act has been notified as October 31.



"Considering the difficulties being faced in issuing and amending Form no 3, which is a prerequisite for making payment by the declarant under Vivad se Vishwas Act, it has been decided to extend the last date of payment of the amount (without any additional amount) to September 30," CBST said added that necessary notification to this effect shall be issued shortly.

The release, however, clarified that there is "no proposal to change the last date for payment of the amount (with additional amount) under Vivad se Vishwas Act, which remains as October, 31."

The Direct Tax 'Vivad se Vishwas' Act, 2020 was enacted on March 17, 2020, with the objective to reduce pending income tax litigation, generate timely revenue for the government and benefit taxpayers. (ANI)

