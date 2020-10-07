CBDT issues over Rs 1,21,607 cr to over 35.93 lakh taxpayers since April

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of over Rs 1,21,607 crore to more than 35.93 lakh taxpayers between April 1, 2020, and October 6, 2020, said the Income Tax Department on Wednesday.



The department said that Income tax refunds of Rs 33,238 crore have been issued in 34,09,246 cases. It further added that corporate tax refunds of Rs 88,370 crore have been issued in 1,83,773 cases.

In view of the COVID-19 outbreak, the CBDT had earlier extended the due date for furnishing of belated and revised ITRs (Income tax return) for the assessment year 2019-20 from September 30, 2020, to November 30, 2020.

"On further consideration of genuine difficulties being faced by taxpayers due to the Covid-19 situation, CBDT further extends the due date for furnishing of belated and revised ITRs for Assessment Yr 2019-20 from September 30, 2020, to November 30, 2020. Order u/s 119(2a) issued," the CBDT had tweeted. (ANI)

