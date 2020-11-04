CBDT issues refund of over Rs 1,29,190 cr to more than 39.49 lakh taxpayers since April

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has so far issued over Rs 1,29,190 crores in refunds to over 39.49 lakh taxpayers from April till November 3, stated the Income Tax Department on Wednesday.

As per the IT Department, income tax refunds of Rs 34,820 crores have been issued in connection with 37,55,428 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 94,370 crores have been issued in over 1.93 lakh cases.



The Finance Ministry had earlier last month extended the deadline for filing returns by individual taxpayers for Financial Year 2019-20 till December 31.

The CBDT had earlier issued a notification on June 24, 2020, extending the due date for all Income Tax Returns for the FY 2019-20 to November 30, 2020. (ANI)

