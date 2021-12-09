CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,32,381 cr to more than one cr taxpayers

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Central Board of Direct Taxes on Thursday issued a refund of over Rs 1,32,381 crore to more than 1.19 crore taxpayers from April 1, 2021, to December 6, 2021, said the Income Tax department.



Income tax refunds of Rs 44,207 crore have been issued in 1,17,32,079 cases while corporate tax refunds of Rs 88,174 crore have been issued in 1,99,481 cases, added the IT department.

This included 83.28 lakh refunds of Assessment Year 2021-22 amounting to Rs 17,266.48 crore, it further added.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,32,381 crore to more than 1.19 crore taxpayers from 1st April 2021 to 6th December 2021. Income tax refunds of Rs. 44,207 crore have been issued in 1,17,32,079 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs. 88,174 crore have been issued in 1,99,481 cases. This includes 83.28 lakh refunds of AY 2021-22 amounting to Rs. 17,266.48 crore," tweeted the Income Tax Department. (ANI)

