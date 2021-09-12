CBDT refunds over Rs 70,10 cr between April 1 to September 6 to over 26.09 lakh taxpayers

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has refunded over Rs 70,120 crore to more than 26.09 lakh taxpayers between April 1 to September 16, the Income Tax Department of India said on Sunday.

It further said that the income tax refunds of Rs 16, 753 crore have been issued in 24,70,612 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 53,367 crore have been issued in 1,38,801 cases.

Earlier on September 4, the department had said that it has issued income tax refunds of over Rs 67, 401 crore to more than 23.99 lakh taxpayers between April 1 to August 16. (ANI)