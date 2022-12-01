CBI announces Rs 1 lakh reward on absconding IRS Officer

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday announced a reward of Rs one lakh for providing information on an absconding IRS officer, informed officials.

The accused has been identified as Santosh Kumar Karnani who is absconding since October 4 after his name surfaced in Rs 30 lakh alleged bribery case.

CBI has also released a poster of the reward with a photograph of the officer on it.



"During the investigation, CBI conducted searches at around 21 locations including at the premises of some relatives and others (including some Income Tax officials) on November 19 and November 21 which led to the recovery of incriminating documents, articles and investment of Rs. 41,96,743 (approx.) in the form of Fixed Deposits. The documents recovered during searches are being scrutinized," read an official statement from CBI.

The accused has not joined the investigation. Non-bailable warrant of arrest has been issued against him by the Competent Court at Bhadra in Ahmedabad, added officials.

"A reward of Rs. one lakh has been declared by CBI to be given to any person from general public who will give credible information leading to his arrest. The posters relating to said reward have already been circulated at various places. Anticipatory bail filed by the said absconding accused was already rejected by the Competent Court on November 3. Sincere efforts are being made to trace the absconding accused," added the statement.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

