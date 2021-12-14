CBI apprehends Chief Electrical Engineer of North Frontier Railway in bribery case

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday apprehended Deputy Chief Electrical Engineer (Coaching) of Northeast Frontier Railway in Guwahati's Maligaon and a private person in an alleged bribery case of Rs 15 lakh.

A case was registered against Deputy Chief Electrical Engineer (Coaching), NFR, Maligaon, Guwahati; Director of a Patna based private company and his employee and other unknown public servants and private persons, the official release said.

It was alleged that the public servant while posted earlier as Deputy Chief Electrical Engineer (Construction) in NFR had obtained two immovable properties viz. benami flats as alleged illegal gratification from the Director of said private company.



CBI further alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 2.10 crores from private persons in lieu of said two benami flats for extending undue benefits to him in past and also assured to extend undue favour in future as well.

The probe agency said that it was also alleged that the private person started transferring the bribe money to the public servant in instalments. CBI laid a trap and apprehended the public servant and the employee of said Director of private company as soon as bribe of Rs 15 lakh was exchanged between them.

Searches were conducted today at nine locations including at Guwahati, Patna, Noida etc which led to the recovery of several incriminating documents, so far.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

