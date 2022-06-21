CBI apprehends Joint Drug Controller of CDSCO in bribery case

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday apprehended a Joint Drug Controller (JDC) posted at CDSCO Headquarters and a private person in an alleged bribery case in Delhi.

The accused were identified as S. Eswara Reddy, Joint Drug Controller (India) at Head Quarter of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in New Delhi, Guljit Sethi alias Guljit Chaudhary, Director, M/s Bioinnovat Research Services Private Limited, Dinesh Dua, Director, M/s Synergy Network India Private Limited, L. Praveen Kumar, Associate Vice President and Head-National Regulatory Affairs (NRA), M/s Biocon Biologics Limited, Bangalore, Animesh Kumar, Assistant Drug Inspector (ADI), CDSCO and other unidentified officials of CDSCO.

"S. Eswara Reddy, Joint Drug Controller (India) (JDC) at Head Quarter of CDSCO in New Delhi and Dinesh Dua, Director, M/s Synergy Network India Private Limited have been apprehended," said a senior CBI official.

CBI informed that a case was registered against a Joint Drug Controller (India) (JDC), CDSCO Headquarters, New Delhi and others including Directors, Associate Vice President and Head-National Regulatory Affairs (NRA) of separate private companies, two based in New Delhi and another at Bengaluru; Assistant Drug Inspector (ADI), CDSCO, New Delhi and other unknown officials of CDSCO in New Delhi and unknown others.



It was alleged that the accused was trying to exert undue influence on officers of CDSCO (Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation) under the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (GOI), Delhi to waive the Phase III trial of "Insulin Aspart Injection".

It was further alleged that the accused agreed to pay a bribe amount of Rs 9 lakh to JDC, CDSCO for favourably processing the said three files related to a private company based in Bangalore and also for favourably recommending the file of "Insulin Aspart injection" to the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) meeting.

CBI laid a trap wherein the JDC of CDSCO was caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 4 lakh from the Director of a Delhi-based private company. The said Director of Delhi-based private company was also caught.

Searches were conducted at 11 places located in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Patna, and Bengaluru which led to the recovery of incriminating documents/articles.

The investigation is underway into the matter. (ANI)

