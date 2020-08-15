CBI arrests 2 EPFO officers for receiving Rs 8 lakh bribe

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has said that it has caught and arrested two Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) officers for demanding and taking bribe.

The CBI in a press release said: "It has arrested an Accounts Officer and an Enforcement officer, both working in EPFO, Noida for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 8 lakh from the complainant."

Detailing about the case, the CBI said, a case was registered against an Accounts Officer, EPFO, Noida and an Assistant Commissioner, EPFO, Noida, on a complaint alleging therein that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs Nine Lakh from the complainant in lieu of settling the purported amount of Rs 74 lakhs (approx) payable towards EPF contribution along with penalties and interest (which would be amounting to around Rs 2 crores as claimed by these officials).

Later, the bribe amount was reduced to Rs 8 lakhs by the accused.

The press release said, the CBI laid a trap and caught the Accounts Officer of EPFO while accepting a bribe of Rs 8,00,000/- from the complainant.

The Enforcement Officer of EPFO, who assisted the said Account Officer was also arrested. Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of accused at Noida. Both the arrested accused will be produced today before the designated court, the press release added. (ANI)

