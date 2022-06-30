CBI arrests 2 senior Railway officials in graft case

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two senior officials including the Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers (IRSSE) official in a graft case.

The arrested accused have been identified as Vivek Langayan, Senior Divisional Signal and Telecommunication Engineer (IRSSE: 2010 Batch) and Praween Kumar, Chief Office Superintendent. Both were posted in the office of DRM in Ambala Cantt. They were accused of

demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 1.80 lakh from the complainant.

CBI said that a case was registered on a complaint against the accused on the allegations of demanding bribe.



It was alleged that the complainant (a contractor of Railways in Punjab and Haryana) was awarded two contracts through an open tender of Rs 92 lakh and Rs 1.15 crore, and after completion of the project, he had submitted revised estimates.

It was further alleged that Chief Office Superintendent demanded a bribe in lieu of approval of revised estimates which was two per cent of the gross contract value on behalf of the Senior Divisional Signal and Telecommunication Engineer.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 1.8 lakh from the complainant.

Searches at residential and office premises of both accused in Ambala were conducted which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.

Both the arrested accused were produced on Wednesday in the competent court at Panchkula. (ANI)

