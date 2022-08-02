CBI arrests 3 Railway officials in bribery case

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): The CBI on Monday arrested a Chief Freight Transport Manager (IRTS of 1996 batch), posted at East Central Railway headquarters in Hajipur (Bihar), Sanjay Kumar, two other IRTS officers in a bribery case of Rs 6 lakh.

The agency also said it has recovered Rs 46.5 lakh cash during searches at the premises of the accused.

Besides Sanjay, Rupesh Kumar (IRTS-2011 batch), Senior DOM, Samastipur, East Central Railway, Bihar and posted at Samastipur, Sachin Mishra (IRTS-2011 batch), Sr.DOM, Sonpur, Nawal Ladha and Manoj Ladha of Kolkata-based Abha Agro Industries Private Limited and private person Manoj Kumar Saha have also been arrested.



It has been alleged that the accused were in the habit of collecting illegal gratification from the vendors of East Central Railway (ECR) for preferential allotment of railway racks for loading goods.

"A case was registered on July 31 against a Chief Freight Transport Manager (IRTS-1996), East Central Railway, (ECR), Hajipur and two Senior DOMs, Samastipur, Sonpur, both of EC Railway; Director of a private company; other private person & unknown others on the allegations that accused were in the habit of collection of illegal gratification from the vendors of East Central Railway (ECR) for preferential allotment of railway racks for loading goods," said the CBI.

"It was further alleged that Director of private company based at the Kolkata pursuant to a well-knit conspiracy with public servants of East Central Railway, regularly avails out of turn and priority allotment of railway rack services, having extra stacking time for his firm and other undue advantages in exchange of payment of huge bribes on monthly basis to the said public servants. It was also alleged that the said Director of private company directed his brother (private person) to send Rs. 23.5 lakh (approx.) to be delivered to various officers of ECR," added the CBI release.

CBI laid a trap and caught the CFTM (public servant) while accepting the bribe of Rs 6 lakh. The bribe giver was also caught. Later, three other accused were caught.

Searches were conducted at 16 locations including at Patna, Sonpur, Hajipur, Samastipur, Kolkata etc. which led to the recovery of various incriminating documents and Rs. 46.50 lakh (approx.) including Rs. 29 lakh (approx.) from a businessman at Kolkata. One SUV car in which six envelopes containing said cash to be delivered to various officers of ECR, was also recovered. (ANI)

