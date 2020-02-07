CBI arrests alleged middleman in Delhi govt official's bribery case

New Delhi [India], Feb 7 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested another person Dhiraj Gupta, in connection with the arrest of GK Madhav, a Delhi government officer in an alleged bribery case.

CBI found that Dhiraj was allegedly involved in the case as a middle-man. He was produced in the court and has been sent to judicial custody.

CBI has seized incrementing documents and officials' identity card, stating that he was working as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Deputy Chief Minister.

He was allegedly collecting money on behalf of Madhav from transporter for not charging Goods and Service.

Madhav will be produced in a competent court in Delhi on Friday.

Earlier in the day, following the arrest of the official, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that he had no issue with the timing of the action against the alleged corrupt official and strict action must be taken against him to set an example.

A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a Delhi, Andaman Nicobar Island Civil Services (DANICS) officer, Gopal Krishna Madhav, Sisodia told ANI, "I got to know that an officer who is posted at GST and has been an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) with me for 5 years has been arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakhs. What CBI did is right, strictest action should be taken to set an example." (ANI)