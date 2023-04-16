CBI arrests Andhra CM's uncle YS Bhaskar Reddy in former MP's murder

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested YS Bhaskar Reddy, uncle of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in connection with the alleged murder of former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy, said sources.

The deceased YS Vivekananda Reddy was a former MLA, a former member of the Lok Sabha and the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council. He was found dead at his residence on March 15, 2019.

Further details are awaited in the matter.

In January, the Supreme Court asked Telangana High Court to consider afresh, on merit, the CBI's plea seeking cancellation of bail to Gangi Reddy in connection with the alleged murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy.

A bench of justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar observed that in a case where an accused is released on default and thereafter on the filing of the chargesheet, a strong case is made out from the chargesheet and his bail can be cancelled on merit.

Initially, a case was registered by the local police in Pulivendula.

Subsequently, a case under Section 302, read with Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code, was registered. A special Investigation Team was constituted by the state government to probe the alleged killing.

During the course of the investigation, the respondent accused was arrested on March 28, 2019. The statutory period of 90 days lapsed on June 26, 2019.

On the very next day of lapsing of 90 days, the respondent accused filed a bail application for default bail, which was allowed by a local court in Pulivendula on June 27, 2019. The accused was released on bail as per the order.

Subsequently and pursuant to the order passed by the High Court dated March 11, 2020, an investigation in the case was given to CBI, which alleged that the investigation revealed that a conspiracy was hatched between four accused along with some other persons to kill the deceased and there were some influenced persons behind the said conspiracy.

CBI filed the initial chargesheet on October 26, 2021, and named the accused. Thereafter the CBI filed an application before the Special Court for cancellation of the bail granted to the respondents, which came to be dismissed by the learned Trial Court vide order dated November 30, 2021.

Thereafter, CBI moved to the High Court which also rejected the agency's plea. (ANI)