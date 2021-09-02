CBI arrests Anil Deshmukh's lawyer for 'manipulating' inquiry

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's lawyer for his alleged role in the 'manipulation' of preliminary inquiry in an extortion case against Deshmukh.

In a statement, CBI informed that the arrested accused Anand Daga has been brought to Delhi on transit remand.

"Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's lawyer has been arrested. He has been brought to Delhi on transit remand. Now, two people, including a CBI sub-inspector have been arrested in the case so far. Both arrested persons will be produced before the competent court," said CBI.



On Wednesday, CBI arrested its Sub Inspector Abhishek Tiwari for his alleged role in the 'manipulation' of preliminary inquiry against Deshmukh in connection with the extortion case.

The arrests came after the CBI registered an FIR against the sub-inspector, a Nagpur-based Advocate, and unknown persons on certain allegations, including illegal gratification.

On August 29, a report that was allegedly part of a preliminary inquiry conducted by CBI got leaked in media. The report mentions that the agency had concluded that "no cognizable offence has been committed by Anil Deshmukh".

The CBI in its internal inquiry found that Deshmukh's legal team tried to bribe some lower-ranked CBI officials in its preliminary inquiry. Strict action will be taken against the staff who were involved in the case. The investigation is underway to find out if more people were involved in the conspiracy to manipulate the documents. (ANI)

