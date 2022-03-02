CBI arrests assistant supervisor of Jaipur AG office in bribery case

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 2 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested an assistant supervisor working in the office of AG, Jaipur in a bribery case.

A case was registered on complaint against senior DAG and an assistant supervisor both working in the office of AG, Jaipur (Rajasthan) and unknown others on the allegations of bribery demand of Rs 12.5 Lakh, said CBI.



It was further alleged that the assistant supervisor demanded said bribe on behalf of senior DAG for releasing the complainant's arrear, regularization of his service and promotion benefits.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the assistant supervisor while demanding and accepting Rs 1 lakh towards the first instalment as an undue advantage from the Complainant.

CBI conducted searches at the office and residential premises of the accused. The accused will be produced to Court in Jaipur. (ANI)

