CBI arrests Ateeq Ahmed's brother in law in abduction case

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an accused in connection with the ongoing investigation of a case related to the alleged abduction and assault of a businessman from Lucknow, the investigative agency said in a statement on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Zaki Ahmed, the brother in law of former Samajwadi Party MP, often referred as don Ateeq Ahmed. (ANI)

