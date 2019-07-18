Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an accused in connection with the ongoing investigation of a case related to the alleged abduction and assault of a businessman from Lucknow, the investigative agency said in a statement on Thursday.
The accused has been identified as Zaki Ahmed, the brother in law of former Samajwadi Party MP, often referred as don Ateeq Ahmed. (ANI)
CBI arrests Ateeq Ahmed's brother in law in abduction case
ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 22:11 IST
