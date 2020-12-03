CBI arrests barrack store officer, storekeeper in bribery case

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 3 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a barrack store officer and a storekeeper, both working in the office of Garrison Engineer (West), Military Engineer Services, Jabalpur on allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 3,10,000 from a contractor.

Both the arrested accused will be produced today before the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Jabalpur.



"CBI has registered a case on a complaint against a Barrack Store officer and a Store Keeper on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 3,10,000. It was also alleged that the complainant was awarded the contract for furniture repairing and the work was completed," according to an official release.

The accused allegedly demanded the said bribe for passing the bills of the complainant. It was further alleged that the complainant told the accused that he could arrange only Rs 1,00,000, the accused asked him to give a cheque for the remaining amount so that they could encash the same. CBI laid a trap.

The Barrack Store Officer accepted cash of Rs 1,00,000 from the complainant. The storekeeper accepted the blank signed cheque and thereafter, entered the amount of Rs 2,10,000. Both the accused were caught and the cash of Rs 1,00,000 was recovered from the barrack store officer and the cheque was recovered from the storekeeper. Searches were conducted at the premises of both the accused at Jabalpur which led to the recovery of cash of Rs.1.55 lakh (approx) and other investment documents. (ANI)

