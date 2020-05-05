CBI arrests BCCL official for demanding, accepting bribe of Rs 3,000

Dhanbad (Jharkhand) [India], May 5 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested an official of the Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000.

According to an official statement, the BCCL official has been identified as Kishori Prasad Rout.

A case was registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 against the official, who worked at Sendra Bansjora colliery in Sijua area of Dhanbad after a complaint was received in the matter.

Rout, an official who dealt with the attendance of the workers, is accused of demanding an illegal gratification of Rs 3,000 from a worker for allowing him to join duty after being sick.

"The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed on May 5, while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000 from the complainant. Incriminating documents pertaining to the motive of bribe have been recovered during searches at the premises of the accused," the statement said.

It said that the arrested person will be produced before a Special Judge in Dhanbad soon. (ANI)

