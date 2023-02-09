CBI arrests Chandigarh ASI in bribery case

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), posted at Manimajra Police Station in Chandigarh for accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000.

A case was registered on complaint against the said accused on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs one lakh from the complainant for helping her son in getting bail in a case and not adding section 376 of IPC.

The officials of CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 in first instalment, CBI said in a statement.



Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused in Chandigarh & Village Manak Majra, Tehsil Nilokheri, District Karnal (Haryana) which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.

The accused will be produced before a designated court in Chandigarh.

The investigation into this matter is underway.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

